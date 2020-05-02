Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $858,000 Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,597,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

FXI stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

