Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $622,000 Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $285.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

