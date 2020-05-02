Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 5,338 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,346,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,111,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $36.51 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

