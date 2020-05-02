Cognios Capital LLC Takes $105,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.