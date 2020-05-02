Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coats Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 75.60 ($0.99).

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.37. The stock has a market cap of $657.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61.

In other Coats Group news, insider Mike Clasper acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20). Also, insider David Gosnell acquired 173,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.