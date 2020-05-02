Coats Group (LON:COA) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Coats Group to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 75.60 ($0.99).

LON:COA opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.37. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $657.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

In other Coats Group news, insider Mike Clasper bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20). Also, insider David Gosnell purchased 173,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

