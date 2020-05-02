Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average of $278.65. The company has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

