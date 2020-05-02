Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,327.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.