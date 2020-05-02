Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $5.04 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,670.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 224,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 219,510 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

JPM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $291.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

