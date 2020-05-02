Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

