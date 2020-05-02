Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Argus lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.