Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $6.26 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average of $120.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

