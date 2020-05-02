Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $2.06 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

