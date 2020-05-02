Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after buying an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

