Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

CSCO opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

