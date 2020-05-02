Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chubb were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 13.5% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

