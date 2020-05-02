Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.56.

Shares of V opened at $175.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

