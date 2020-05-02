Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

