Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 37,586 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,586 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Argus dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

