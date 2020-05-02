Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

