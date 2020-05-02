Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $110.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.