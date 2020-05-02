Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Sanderson Farms comprises 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,463,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.94. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFM. Stephens decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.