Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 6,630 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Diodes comprises 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Diodes worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Diodes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.37. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,160.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.