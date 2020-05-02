Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,635 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $466,685,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Progressive by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $106,931,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $100,135,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

