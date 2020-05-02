Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $137.25 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average is $164.88. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.