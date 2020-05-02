Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $282.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

