Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.