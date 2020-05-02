Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Avista worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

