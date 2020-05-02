Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,535 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of Progress Software worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Progress Software by 3,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 403,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 277,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 98,365 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $38.50 on Friday. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.