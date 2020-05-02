Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Black Hills worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,599,000 after acquiring an additional 244,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

