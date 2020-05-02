Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 40,126 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,126 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.