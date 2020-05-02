Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.