Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average is $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

