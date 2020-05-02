Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $260,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $333,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

