Capstone Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $218.57 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.77. The stock has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.20.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

