Capital Square LLC Purchases 148 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

Shares of MMM opened at $148.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.