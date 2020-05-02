Capital Square LLC Invests $215,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Comcast by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 186,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 65,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 295,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

