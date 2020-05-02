Capital Square LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

