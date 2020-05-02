Capital Square LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,456,000 after buying an additional 580,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,251,000 after buying an additional 244,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,639,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,172,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 152,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

