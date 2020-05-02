Capital Square LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 451,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18.

