Capital Square LLC Buys 739 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after purchasing an additional 749,816 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cfra lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

NYSE UPS opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

