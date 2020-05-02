Capital Square LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Ladder Capital comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC owned 0.18% of Ladder Capital worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.