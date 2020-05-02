Capital Square LLC Acquires 10,250 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $123,802,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after buying an additional 2,247,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after buying an additional 2,106,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTL opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

