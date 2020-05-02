Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 719,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

