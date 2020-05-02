Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 75.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $170.76 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $189.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.02.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

