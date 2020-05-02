Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Buys $52,087.50 in Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Stan W. Connally acquired 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $52,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CCBG opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.95. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after purchasing an additional 114,656 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.