Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Capgemini in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capgemini from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CGEMY opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

