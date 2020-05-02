Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,913.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

