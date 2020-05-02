Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,013 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Diodes worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Diodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $47.18 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,180,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,530.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

