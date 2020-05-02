Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 563,946 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563,946 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.14 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.